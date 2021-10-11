'Cane Guy' from Northbrook works magic for Sox

Northbrook resident Rob Holt and his "magic cane" on Sunday night at the White Sox-Astros game. He'll be at Tuesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Courtesy of Chicago White Sox

Rob Holt doesn't exactly remember when it happened. He believes it was around the second inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series Sunday evening.

The White Sox were trailing the Houston Astros 3-1. Fans were growing increasingly worried that their beloved team -- on the brink of elimination after dropping the first two games in the best-of-five series -- was quickly falling into a hole it couldn't climb out of.

After watching a Sox player struggle at the plate, Holt, who is from Northbrook, pointed his wooden cane and told the player to hit the ball into left field.

Miraculously, it worked.

What started as a joke quickly turned into a silly superstition of sorts.

