Chicago man killed Saturday in Mount Prospect crash
Updated 10/10/2021 10:22 AM
One man is dead after a crash Saturday eventing in Mount Prospect.
Stefan M. Bell, 24, of the 4800 block of West Gunnison Street in Chicago, was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy to determine cause of death is pending.
Mount Prospect police said the crash occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. at Dempster Street and Linneman Road.
Police said more information will be available later.
