South Elgin's Back the Blue festival honors police

People enjoy a classic car show during the Back the Blue, brew and barbecue Saturday in South Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser speaks during the Back the Blue, brew and barbecue Saturday in South Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf speaks during the Back the Blue, brew and barbecue Saturday in South Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Panton Mill Park in South Elgin was filled with muscle cars, food trucks, a beer tent and the Smokin Gunz Saturday during the Back the Blue festival.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser kicked of the event by letting all the officers know how much she appreciates them during her speech.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley, South Elgin Police Chief Jerry Krawczyk, and Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf also spoke.

The event was conceived by Mark Bialek of WRMN radio, who organized it with George Rawlinson of Elgin.

"Police are in a very difficult situation daily and that's something that needs to be honored at least every now and then, and it needs to be remembered every day," Rawlinson said.

Attendees got to see dozens of classic cars, and enjoy barbecue and a concert by Smokin Gunz.

"What a wonderful idea! And a wonderful way to spend a fall day," said Judy Brownfield of Elgin via Facebook.