Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Park Ridge

A bicyclist died after being struck by a car late Thursday night in Park Ridge, police said.

Authorities on Friday identified the man as Timothy Hackett, 30, of Park Ridge.

The accident occurred about 11:30 p.m. at Touhy Avenue and Northwest Highway.

Hackett was riding northbound on Northwest Highway when he was struck by a Dodge Charger heading east on Touhy, police said.

The victim was transported to an unspecified hospital, where he died.

The Dodge's driver remained on the scene after the crash and has cooperated with the police, authorities said. No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation by Park Ridge police and the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.