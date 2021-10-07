Westmont man charged after authorities say he beat officer

A Westmont man accused of beating a police officer and attempting to take his Taser was charged with three felonies and several misdemeanors, authorities said.

Shannon Moore, 22, of the 300 block of Cromwell Court, was charged with one count of attempting to disarm a peace officer, one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count of resisting a peace officer, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney. Moore's bond is set at $750,000 with 10% to apply.

An officer noticed Moore driving at a high speed Oct. 6 around 10:40 p.m. and caught up to his vehicle as he turned on Cass Avenue, the news release said. The officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop and Moore slowed down but didn't pull over.

Instead, Moore continued traveling and turned onto 61st Street, then sped up and drove quickly away from the officer who was still flashing his emergency lights, according to the release. The officer obtained the vehicle's registration information and stopped his pursuit.

Shortly after, the officer when to the address the vehicle was registered to and found it parked in a nearby driveway, the release said. The officer approached the vehicle and saw Moore exiting the driver's side, so he ordered him to remain in the vehicle.

Moore refused and ran toward the front door of the residence, followed by the officer, according to the news release. Near the front door, they both fell to the ground and Moore hit the officer's face, head and upper torso, then began shutting the door on the officer's head, reports said. The officer activated his Taser, which Moore grabbed but failed to take.

Moore eventually made it into the residence and the officer made several attempts to get him to exit his home, but Moore didn't comply, according to the news release. Early the next morning, officers returned to Moore's residence with a search warrant and took Moore into custody.

Moore's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.