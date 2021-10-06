Ticket broker convicted of swindling White Sox out of about $1 million

A federal jury swiftly convicted a man Wednesday who swindled the White Sox out of roughly $1 million with the help of two ticket sellers who worked for the South Side baseball team.

A January 2020 indictment charged ticket broker Bruce Lee with wire fraud and money laundering, and the jury found Lee guilty of several counts of wire fraud. The verdict came after less than two hours of deliberation at the end of a four-day trial at Chicago's federal courthouse.

It also came the day before the first playoff game between the Sox and the Houston Astros.

