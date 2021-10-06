Thieves make off with $66K in Louis Vuitton merchandise from Northbrook mall
Updated 10/6/2021 7:39 PM
Northbrook police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court mall.
Authorities are looking for eight men who stole an estimated $66,000 in purses and luggage, a news release said.
Police said they were dispatched to the store about 6:45 p.m., but the thieves were no longer there. However, police have cellphone footage of the men running out of the store.
