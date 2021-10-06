Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Glenview

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Glenview, officials said.

Police were called to the crash on the 3500 block of Milwaukee Avenue at 9:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Glenview Police Department.

The Glenview Fire Department took the pedestrian to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where they were pronounced dead. While the person has been tentatively identified, their information won't be released until it is verified and their family has been notified, police said.

The driver involved in the crash, who was not injured, is cooperating with police; so far, no charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation by the Glenview Police Department with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Glenview police at (847) 729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.