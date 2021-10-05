 

Themed tours of Schweikher House in Schaumburg Oct. 9

  • Themed tours of the Schweikher House in Schaumburg will take place Saturday, Oct. 9.

    Themed tours of the Schweikher House in Schaumburg will take place Saturday, Oct. 9. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2015

 
Submitted by Schweiker House Preservation Trust
Updated 10/5/2021 11:02 AM

The Schweikher House Preservation Trust, in collaboration with Docomomo US, will offer in-depth specialty tours of the Schaumburg landmark on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The tours will focus on the travels of Paul Schweikher and Martyl Langsdorf and how their experiences influenced their work as architect and artist, respectively.

 

The Schweikher House is located at 645 S. Meacham Road. The cost of the tours are $25 per person.

The tours taking place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. will focus on the Japanese influence on the Schweikher House. The tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be on the travel influences on the art of longtime Schweikher House resident Martyl Langsdorf.

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit schweikherhouse.org/events.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facbook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 