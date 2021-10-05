Themed tours of Schweikher House in Schaumburg Oct. 9

Themed tours of the Schweikher House in Schaumburg will take place Saturday, Oct. 9. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2015

The Schweikher House Preservation Trust, in collaboration with Docomomo US, will offer in-depth specialty tours of the Schaumburg landmark on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The tours will focus on the travels of Paul Schweikher and Martyl Langsdorf and how their experiences influenced their work as architect and artist, respectively.

The Schweikher House is located at 645 S. Meacham Road. The cost of the tours are $25 per person.

The tours taking place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. will focus on the Japanese influence on the Schweikher House. The tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be on the travel influences on the art of longtime Schweikher House resident Martyl Langsdorf.

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit schweikherhouse.org/events.