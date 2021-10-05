 

Reward offered in connection with Subway restaurant robbery

  • Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward in connection with last week's armed robbery of a Subway restaurant.

Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 10/5/2021 2:39 PM

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in last week's armed robbery of a Subway restaurant.

The Naperville Police Department describes the suspect as a Black male with a thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the chest. He was also wearing gray sweatpants, black and white gym shoes, a camouflage bandanna and dark gloves.

 

Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery about 9 p.m. Thursday at the Subway restaurant located at 2048 Aurora Ave. in Naperville. The suspect displayed a knife and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on a bicycle. No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or napervillecrimestoppers.com. People reporting information will remain anonymous.

