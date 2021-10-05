DePaul student from Park Ridge at center of unusual terrorism trial

Despite his online puffery, Thomas Osadzinski possessed little more than basic, college-level computer skills and "might very well be considered an 'Internet troll,'" his lawyers say.

The 22-year-old Park Ridge native failed a computer class at DePaul University, struggled with his identity and sought acceptance from others, they've insisted.

But now, Osadzinski finds himself at the center of an unusual terrorism trial that kicked off in earnest Tuesday at Chicago's federal courthouse. Prosecutors there have charged Osadzinski with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State through a computer program he created to help disseminate terrorist propaganda on social media.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.