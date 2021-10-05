Delayed vote means Cook County still will recognize Columbus Day

The Cook County Board voted to defer a resolution that would change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day, the second time a vote on the issue was delayed this year.

The resolution was viewed as a step toward reconciliation and healing for Native American communities, but it faced pushback on Tuesday from members of the county's Italian American community, as well as Black descendants of those enslaved by the Native American tribes.

If passed, it would remove Columbus Day from the calendar and declare the second Monday in October "exclusively be recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day" in Cook County.

