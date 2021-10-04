Family of slain Elgin teen seeks attorney to challenge lack of murder charges

Protesters hold signs and chant slogans at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and New Wilke Road outside the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows Friday for Manuel T. Porties Jr. of Elgin, who had been fatally stabbed in Schaumburg three days earlier. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Manuel Porties Sr. speaks after visiting a protest Friday outside the Rolling Meadows courthouse for his son, Manuel T. Porties Jr. of Elgin, who was fatally stabbed in Schaumburg three days earlier. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

As the grief-stricken family of 18-year-old Manuel Porties Jr. made preparations Monday for his funeral, they also were seeking an attorney to help them challenge the Cook County state's attorney's decision not to file murder charges against the teenager accused of stabbing him to death.

"We are planning on retaining an attorney at this point," said Manuel Porties Sr., the slain Elgin man's father. "We're actively looking."

Despite police recommending a murder charge, county prosecutors decided instead to file only a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of weapon against the juvenile accused of stabbing the unarmed Porties in a fight Tuesday in Schaumburg.

"The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is committed to the work of justice, and we are open to reviewing any new information that is brought to us by the Schaumburg PD," Chief Communications Officer Tandra Simonton said Monday.

Schaumburg police are standing by their recommendation but are declining further comment, Sgt. Karen McCartney said Monday.

Porties Sr. said he doesn't believe the state's attorney's office took sufficient time to gather evidence supporting a more serious charge. A bystander's video showing the fight supports harsher charges, he said.

"It doesn't make sense," Porties Sr. said. "It was murder. It wasn't self-defense. My son never swung. He never had a chance to fight."

Information on funeral services for Porties Jr. was not available late Monday.

Schaumburg police said officers responded to a 911 call at about 6 p.m. Tuesday regarding two people fighting on the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane. They arrived to discover Porties Jr. suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. By that time, the other teen had fled, police said.

Officers and paramedics performed lifesaving measures at the scene, but Porties Jr. died from his injuries at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

The suspect had been located by Wednesday morning, when police announced he was in custody and that the state's attorney's office was reviewing the facts of Schaumburg's investigation. The juvenile is no longer in custody, police said.