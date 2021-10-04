Developer seeks to build townhouse development in Roselle

Lexington Homes LLC is seeking village approval to construct an 11-building townhouse development along Rodenburg Road in Roselle. Courtesy of Lexington Homes LLC

A housing developer is seeking permission to build a townhouse development on the west side of Roselle.

The planning and zoning commission on Tuesday will review the proposal by Lexington Homes LLC to construct an 11-building, 64-unit townhouse development on 34 acres along Rodenburg Road, south of the railroad tracks.

Roselle trustees, who approved a rezoning of the property in May, will get the final say on whether the project can proceed. The village board is expected to vote on the plan later this month.

Lexington is a Chicago-based developer that specializes in building single-family homes and townhouses in the Chicagoland area. The company has several ongoing and completed projects, including townhouses in Warrenville, single-family homes in Glenview and Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood, and townhouses in Arlington Heights.

The Roselle development would be dubbed "Timberleaf."

Village engineering staff have reviewed Lexington's final site and engineering plans. The company received stormwater management and wetland approval from DuPage County earlier this year. The developer also received required permits from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Because the townhouses would be near a wetland area, the village would monitor the property for flooding.

If built, the townhouse development is expected to attract young professionals with families to Roselle.

Another project expected to attract young professionals to the village is the $80 million Metro 19 Apartment complex that was approved earlier this year. It will be adjacent to the Metra Station and include a five-story, 293-unit apartment building with a parking garage.

The planning and zoning commission meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Roselle village hall, 31 S. Prospect St.