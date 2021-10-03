Northbrook man, 81, dies after house fire

An 81-year-old Northbrook man died Saturday morning after fire broke out in his home.

Hee Lee was pronounced dead at 7:27 a.m. at Glenbrook Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The Northbrook Fire Department confirmed Sunday that the fire began at about 6:40 a.m. at Lee's residence on Walter Avenue.

Fire officials told ABC 7 that police arrived on the scene first and, braving the flames, rushed into the house to pull Lee to safety.

Fire officials said the victim was treated at the scene before being rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.