Firefighter injured battling McHenry apartment blaze

A firefighter was injured and several residents displaced after fire broke out Sunday morning in a McHenry apartment building.

Firefighters from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District were called to the two-story apartment building on the 700 block of North Mill Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday, officials said. They arrived to find smoke coming from the upper level of the eight-unit building and quickly evacuated everyone inside.

The fire was located and extinguished in a second-floor apartment, fire officials said.

A firefighter with minor injuries was transported to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry but has since been released, according to the fire district.

Four of the eight apartments were left uninhabitable due to fire and water damage. The fire district is working with the American Red Cross to find housing for displaced residents who need it, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.