Purple power: Participants of all ages walk -- and roll -- in Libertyville Alzheimer's walk

Madison Wright, age 15 months, of Algonquin rides in her stroller during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Groups of participants walk beneath trees showing fall colors during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Jack Furmanski, age 15 months, of Libertyville falls asleep in his stroller during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Karen and Andy Minehart of Elgin walk with a group during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

From left, Stacy, Jenna and Mark Repkin of Vernon Hills participate in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Independence Grove in Libertyville looked a little more colorful Saturday during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The walk aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flower-shaped pinwheels represent people's connection to Alzheimer's -- their personal reasons to end the disease.

In addition to carrying the colorful flowers as they walked, many of the participants wore purple, the official color of the Alzheimer's movement.

Additional walks are scheduled Sunday, Oct. 3, in Crystal Lake and Elk Grove Village; and on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Chicago. Visit alz.org for details.