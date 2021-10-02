 

Purple power: Participants of all ages walk -- and roll -- in Libertyville Alzheimer's walk

  • From left, Stacy, Jenna and Mark Repkin of Vernon Hills participate in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday.

    From left, Stacy, Jenna and Mark Repkin of Vernon Hills participate in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Karen and Andy Minehart of Elgin walk with a group during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday.

    Karen and Andy Minehart of Elgin walk with a group during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Jack Furmanski, age 15 months, of Libertyville falls asleep in his stroller during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday.

    Jack Furmanski, age 15 months, of Libertyville falls asleep in his stroller during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Groups of participants walk beneath trees showing fall colors during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday.

    Groups of participants walk beneath trees showing fall colors during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Madison Wright, age 15 months, of Algonquin rides in her stroller during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday.

    Madison Wright, age 15 months, of Algonquin rides in her stroller during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at Independence Grove in Libertyville Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/2/2021 9:20 PM

Independence Grove in Libertyville looked a little more colorful Saturday during the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The walk aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

 

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flower-shaped pinwheels represent people's connection to Alzheimer's -- their personal reasons to end the disease.

In addition to carrying the colorful flowers as they walked, many of the participants wore purple, the official color of the Alzheimer's movement.

Additional walks are scheduled Sunday, Oct. 3, in Crystal Lake and Elk Grove Village; and on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Chicago. Visit alz.org for details.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facbook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interuption.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 