Lake County police dog helps officers find Grayslake teens who fled from stolen car

Dax, a police dog with the Lake County Sheriff's office, helped officers find two Grayslake teens who fled from a stolen Tesla, according to police. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Two Grayslake teens who fled from a stolen car were located with help from a Lake County Sheriff's police dog named Dax, according to a news release.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a Lake County Sheriff's sergeant observed a red Tesla speeding in the area of routes 60 and 21 in Vernon Hills. The Tesla was registered to an owner in Vernon Hills and had just been reported stolen. Police said the driver continued speeding and they soon found the Tesla disabled in the area of routes 41 and 176 in unincorporated Lake Bluff.

After Lake Bluff police officers saw two males running west from the Tesla into a wooded area, they established a perimeter and sheriff's deputies arrived with Dax, who began tracking the suspects. With help from Dax, police discovered and took two 17-year-old males into custody.

The juveniles were turned over to Vernon Hills Police. An investigation is pending.