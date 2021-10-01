Shots for Toyota commercial and 'Lightyears' filmed in Woodstock Square

The historic Woodstock Square was busy Thursday with two film crews shooting separate projects before a local high school's homecoming parade took in the area.

Film crews took over parts of downtown Woodstock Thursday to shoot a commercial for Toyota as well as a scene for the Amazon Studios series "Lightyears" starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, Woodstock Executive Assistant Jane Howie said.

Filming for "Lightyears" took place on Dean Street south of South Street heading away from the Square. Thursday marked the crew's final day of filming in Woodstock, Howie said.

Neither Simmons nor Spacek was in town for Thursday's filming, according to Howie.

Other parts of McHenry County already were shot for potential use in the show, local officials have said.

The film crew handling a separate Toyota commercial outside the Double Yolk Cafe and Stage Left Café wrapped up before 3 p.m. when preparations began for Marian Central Catholic High School's homecoming parade.

The same crew also filmed Wednesday in front of "My Little Bow Peeps," Howie said.

Although it was about 80 degrees outside, the Toyota crew adorned a portion of the square with holiday wreaths, while actors clad in coats, scarves and snow hats walked the sidewalk between shots.

Filming for the Toyota commercial will continue Friday but not near the Square, Howie said.

"The majority of all businesses were able to operate other than those directly affected by the filming at 'My Little Bow Peeps' to the best of my knowledge," Howie said in an email.

The city has a history of being featured in movies and TV shows, including the 1993 film "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray.

In 2018, some of HBO's "Lovecraft Country," which debuted last August, was shot in Woodstock, Hebron and Marengo.