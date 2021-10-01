Roselle chooses winner in 100th anniversary logo design contest

The chosen logo for the 2022 Centennial Anniversary for Roselle next October. courtesy of the Village of Roselle

Roselle's 100th anniversary celebration for next year is beginning to take shape, starting with an official logo to celebrate the milestone.

Roselle resident and graphic designer Andrew Reband has won the Roselle Centennial logo design contest. The logo will be used on promotional materials throughout 2022 for the event hosted by the village.

"The village is pleased to have received 14 very creative entries to the contest, and we appreciate all of the hard work that these artists put into helping the village celebrate its upcoming 100th birthday on October 7, 2022," said Mayor David Pileski.

Reband, a senior art director at the Chicago-based creative agency Everhouse, is a lifelong resident of Roselle. He graduated from Lake Park High School and lives in Roselle with his wife Jenny and their two children, Maryn and Elliott.

Reband saw an ad for the contest in an art publication and was excited to participate, as a resident of the community and as a challenge to his own art skills.

"The biggest impression I wanted to make was making sure the logo looked timeless," Reband said. "I tried to steer away from any trends and wanted to go for a look that was something that worked in any era. I think this really spoke to me, and I felt like I had a really good shot at winning."

Reband said that the logo was made to look clean, with the roses in the logo giving it a charming touch without taking up too much of the space. He feared that too much emphasis on the roses would not mesh well with the text.

Despite working as an artist professionally for 25 years, Reband said that designing logos was something he wanted to improve on, so he jumped at the chance to make something that would be celebrated in his hometown.

Reband said that he worked on the design for roughly three weeks and learned he won by the middle of September.

"I think every artist wants that certain level of validation," Reband said. "I'm not constantly trying to fill my ego, but you need that nod."

Roselle has also confirmed some of the events happening for the celebration next year. These include a "History of the Roselle Library Exhibit" in June, a trivia and scavenger hunt in September, a 1920s themed dinner celebration by the Main Street Merchants Association on Sept. 17 and a walk through Trinity Cemetery to remember Roselle families on Sept. 24.