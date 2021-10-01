Corn Harvest weekends in West Chicago

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County hosts Corn Harvest Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays in October at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago.

Visitors are invited to learn about typical harvesting activities by touring the 19th century farmhouse, barn and other buildings on the 200-acre living history site. Guests can also help load wagons with the crop.

Corn Harvest Weekend hours are 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., though volunteer beekeepers will also be on hand to answer questions in the honey house from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 2 and 9. Blacksmiths are also scheduled to demonstrate the tools and techniques of the trade in the wagon shed.

Call 630-876-5900 or visit dupageforest.org/kline-creek-farm for more details.