Armed robbers steal cash from Subway restaurant in Naperville

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant, describing the suspect as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. Courtesy of the Naperville Police Department

An armed robbery occurred Thursday night at a Naperville Subway restaurant located at 2048 Aurora Ave. Courtesy of the Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Thursday night at a Subway restaurant.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the restaurant, located at 2048 Aurora Ave. Police say a man entered the restaurant, displayed a knife and stole an undisclosed amount of money before leaving and fleeing on a bicycle.

The employees were forced to the ground by the suspect, but no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the chest. He was also wearing gray sweatpants with gray and white gym shoes, a camouflage bandanna and dark gloves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.