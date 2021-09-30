Naperville police investigating shots fired report
Updated 9/30/2021 11:17 AM
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday night on the 300 block East Bailey Road.
About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers found numerous shell casings in a parking lot. No victims and suspects were found during a search of the area, according to the police department. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the shots were fired from a dark-colored sedan that drove through the parking lot and left the scene. The police department said the reason for the shooting is unclear. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.
