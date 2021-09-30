Headline Solar moving national headquarters to Bell Works in Hoffman Estates

Headline Solar will move its national headquarters to Hoffman Estates during the first quarter of 2022, becoming the second long-term office leaseholder at Bell Works Chicagoland -- the mixed-use redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A two-year-old solar panel installation company operating in both Texas and Illinois will move its national headquarters to Hoffman Estates in early 2022, becoming the second long-term leaseholder at Bell Works Chicagoland.

Headline Solar will occupy 15,690 square feet of custom office space at the mixed-use redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus, with another 15,000 square feet available for potential expansion.

The company's lease agreement follows the passage of a new energy bill by the Illinois legislature and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker intended to reinvigorate the state's solar energy initiatives.

But the move also was interpreted by the developers of Bell Works as a sign of early progress for their "Metroburb" of office, retail, entertainment and residential uses.

"The incredible momentum we're seeing at Bell Works Chicagoland further reinforces the demand for collaborative, thoughtfully designed, modern office space, which not only reunites people physically, but inspires them to create, ideate, innovate and succeed," Ralph Zucker, president and CEO of New Jersey-based Somerset Development, said in a written statement. "As we witness the Metroburb continue to blossom, we're thrilled to welcome Headline Solar to our growing office community, which not only enhances work life, but serves as part of a vibrant, active environment emblematic of a thriving downtown."

In a statement of their own, Headline Solar officials said the new Illinois legislation will provide funding to incentivize solar energy use and create thousands of jobs in the industry.

"We started Headline Solar in Illinois because we knew this would be a strategic location for our nationwide growth, and the high-quality office space at Bell Works is the right environment for our company, our culture and our vision for the future," said Jared McKenzie, co-founder and CEO. "Everyone from our executive team to Customer Care and Inside Operations will headquarter here to support our growing business."

Headline Solar is expected to expand to Virginia, Florida and the Carolinas by 2023.

Earlier this year, Somerset announced Platinum Home Mortgage as the first long-term office leaseholder at Bell Works Chicagoland, occupying 22,000 square feet spread across three spaces. Other office tenants include CPA Advisors Group, a full-service accounting firm; Mosquito Hunters, a locally-owned residential and commercial mosquito control company; and The Next Unicorn, an equity crowdfunding firm.

Bell Works Chicagoland also features 60,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea opened there this year.