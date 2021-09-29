What readers think about the Bears moving to Arlington Heights

The Chicago Bears Wednesday announced the signing of an agreement to purchase Arlington Park racetrack in Arlington Heights, the latest step toward a move from Soldier Field in Chicago. Associated Press/Oct. 28, 2018

After nearly a century of horses galloping to paydays, Arlington Park could become home to Bears galloping to pay dirt.

With the news that the Bears have agreed to buy Arlington Park for $197.2 million, we asked readers what they thought of the Bears potentially relocating to the suburbs.

Here's what they had to say on Facebook.

"LOVE IT! It will be much easier to get to, it is right on the train line for people downtown. We can finally have a stadium that will allow us to have good field conditions, and we would be eligible to get a Super Bowl!"

-- Chris Higgins

"I think it might be a good thing. The Bears organization probably no longer wants to deal with all the red tape that the city puts them through. And according to the 670 Score, the Bears will probably have better luck getting the sportsbook they want, too!"

-- Jenny Hoke Hamblin

"As a neighbor and season ticket holder, this can't happen soon enough. Build a stadium that will also draw a Super Bowl, college bowl game(s), Final Four basketball, and other events."

-- Dave Lacerta

"I can see Arlington from my front door and I couldn't be more excited for the Bears announcement this morning. People that are concerned about traffic seem to forget that we live in the Chicago suburbs and traffic is par for the course. With the new stadium, you can at least plan for traffic when you know events are happening (games, concerts, the Super Bowl, whatever else). I'm concerned about taxes and how it'll be paid for, but I am excited for the benefits it will bring to our village and the surrounding areas."

-- Courtney Seal

"I hope the Bears will be good neighbors, maybe pay for infrastructure improvements including a pedestrian bridge over Northwest Highway to the train station."

-- Kim Ita

"Until ownership changes, the product on the field will remain the same. That said, a new stadium will bring many other events to the area year long with a retractable roof. Add an additional 20,000-25,000 seats and extra revenue will be made."

-- Phillip Abbinante

"Mixed feelings. I will be missing the racetrack that I have gone to for years. I have never gone to a Bears game and doubt I will even when they move to Arlington Heights."

-- Linda Hintz Yurek