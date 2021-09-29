Teen dead, suspect in custody after stabbing in Schaumburg

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow teen in Schaumburg late Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old victim, Manuel T. Porties, Jr. of Schaumburg, was discovered at about 6 p.m. suffering from multiple stab wounds on the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane, where officers had responded to a 911 call about two people fighting, police said.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled, police said.

Schaumburg police and paramedics performed lifesaving measures at the scene, but Porties died from his injuries at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Police began a death investigation, during which the suspect was located and taken into custody, authorities said. The Cook County State's Attorney's office was reviewing the facts of the case Wednesday morning.

Schaumburg police said the stabbing appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.