 

SUV crashes into Addison restaurant

  • The driver of a small SUV suffered minor injuries after crashing into the facade of a Giordano's restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

    Courtesy of the Addison Fire Protection District

 
Updated 9/29/2021 8:38 PM

The driver of a small SUV suffered minor injuries when the vehicle crashed through the glass facade of a Giordano's restaurant in Addison Tuesday afternoon.

Addison Fire Protection District Chief Scott Walker said the crash was reported at 3:46 p.m. at the restaurant located at 1323 W. Lake St.

 

Walker said the driver reported swerving to avoid a car in the parking lot and hitting the accelerator instead of brakes, causing the vehicle to hop a parking barrier and adjacent curb before coming to rest a few feet into the eatery.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries following the crash, Walker noted.

No injuries inside the restaurant were reported.

Emergency workers were on scene for about a half-hour.

The damage to the building was limited to the facade and the restaurant was allowed to remain open following cleanup of the debris, Walker said.

