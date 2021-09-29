Lake County men accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl in Lake in the Hills

Two men have been charged with providing fentanyl to a man who suffered a fatal overdose in Lake in the Hills.

The police arrived on the 800 block of Dogwood Lane in Lake in the Hills on May 4 and found an unresponsive 28-year-old man who was later pronounced dead, according to a news release Wednesday from the McHenry County sheriff's office.

Over the course of six months, investigators gathered evidence and learned 21-year-olds Jordan C. Schwamb of Antioch and Keenan R. Queen of Libertyville supplied fentanyl to the man who died, the news release said.

Authorities arrested Schwamb on Sept. 2 in Antioch and Queen on Sept. 23 in Libertyville, according to the news release. They're each being held at the McHenry County jail on a drug-induced homicide charge.

Schwamb's bail is set at $100,000, and he has a Nov. 5 court date.

Queen's bail was set at $500,000. His next court date is Oct. 15.