Schaumburg police confirm 'disturbance' after reports of stabbing
Updated 9/28/2021 10:19 PM
Schaumburg police said there was no danger to the public after reports of a stabbing Tuesday evening.
About 6 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane, according to Sgt. Karen McCartney, who said officers were investigating "a disturbance."
She said the case was an isolated incident.
