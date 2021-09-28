 

Schaumburg police confirm 'disturbance' after reports of stabbing

 
By Madison Savedra
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/28/2021 10:19 PM

Schaumburg police said there was no danger to the public after reports of a stabbing Tuesday evening.

About 6 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane, according to Sgt. Karen McCartney, who said officers were investigating "a disturbance."

 

She said the case was an isolated incident.

