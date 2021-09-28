COVID-19 update: 1,881 hospitalized, 32 more deaths, 2,375 new cases

Many Illinois residents who received the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to receive a booster dose to make up for any potential waning immunity. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/May 2020

State health officials today reported hospitals in Illinois were treating 1,881 COVID-19 patients, 455 of whom are in intensive care.

The current number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is 7.7% fewer than just one week ago, and down 19.8% from the peak of this latest surge when 2,346 patients were being treated Sept. 9, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

COVID-19 patients are also taking up less than 6% of all staffed hospital beds statewide, the lowest rate since mid-August.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 32 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 2,375 new cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 24,892, while 1,621,175 infections have been recorded.

The state's current seven-day case positivity rate is just under 2.5%, continuing its steady decline. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported another 23,898 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Illinois vaccine providers have now administered 14,502,329 doses.

IDPH is reporting 55.1% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.