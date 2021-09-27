Schaumburg Fall Reclycing Event set for Oct. 9

Schaumburg will host its annual Fall Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, in the west parking lot of Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road.

The communitywide event will include document destruction, electronics recycling and paint recycling. Some items will incur fees.

Schaumburg residents can bring up to two banker boxes per vehicle to be shredded.

EarthPaint.org will accept both latex and oil-based paint for recycling for a fee. Charges range from $2.50 per quart and $5 per gallon for latex paint, and up to $5 per quart and $9 per gallon for oil-based paint and stains. Charges will be based on the type of can that is disposed, not on the amount of material in the can.

Elgin Recycling will offer electronics recycling including computers, small appliances, cellphones, electronic toys, copper wire and more. Televisions and monitors up to 20 inches will incur a charge of $25; 21 inches and over will be $35.

Hazardous waste, oil, antifreeze, clothes, fire extinguishers and large appliances will not be accepted.

For more information, visit the village's website at www.schaumburg.com/recyclingevent, dial 311 in the village or call the Engineering & Public Works Department at (847) 895-7100.