Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Mount Prospect collision

Officials have released the name of a pedestrian who died in a crash on Sept. 19.

Jose Bahena, 54, died shortly after the 12:25 p.m. crash near 1449 E. Algonquin Road, according to the Mount Prospect Police Department.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 58-year-old Des Plaines woman driving a Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on Algonquin Road east of Linneman Road when her vehicle struck the man, authorities said. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call (847) 870-5656.