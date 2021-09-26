Lake Villa man charged in Cary man's fatal drug overdose

A 21-year-old Lake Villa man has been charged in connection with a Cary man's overdose death in March.

Keenan R. Queen, of 22300 West Morton Drive, faces one count of drug-induced homicide stemming from the fatal overdose of Vincent Isola, who was found dead in his home March 4.

Queen is the second person charged with drug-induced homicide in connection with Isola's death. Earlier this month, McHenry County authorities charged 21-year-old Jordan Schwamb of Antioch, who is accused of delivering fentanyl-laced painkillers that were tied to Isola's death.

Schwamb and Queen remained at the McHenry County jail over the weekend on $100,000 and $50,000 bail, respectively. Queen is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

According to court records, investigators found about five blue pills which they believed to be generic 30-milligram Percocet near Isola's body.

A search of Isola's phone showed that he attempted to buy drugs from Queen, who then helped Isola arrange to buy Percocet from Schwamb, prosecutors alleged in a motion filed Thursday.

The Illinois State Police Crime Lab tested the pills found in Isola's home and confirmed that they contained fentanyl. An autopsy concluded that Isola died from the effects of fentanyl, court records show.

Queen attorney Charvis Walker could not be reached for comment.