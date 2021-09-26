Great Chicago Fire 150th anniversary part of Cantigny lecture series

A free online "Headlines from History" series launches from the Robert R. McCormick House at Cantigny Park in Wheaton starting in October.

The first lecture is focused on the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire and features Museums at Cantigny Park speakers Jeffrey Anderson and Kyle Mathers. It's at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The second lecture features Sam Rushay of the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum to discuss the infamous 1948 "Dewey Defeats Truman" headline in the Chicago Daily Tribune. It's set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The final lecture of the series features Jonathan Knotek of Chicago Prohibition Tours and focuses on the effect of the 18th Amendment on the Windy City from 1919 to 1933. "Prohibition in Chicago" is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Advance registration is required to attend these lectures via Zoom. Visit cantigny.org for more information.