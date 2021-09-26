Bull frogs, cow pies, rescure dogs and race horses are all part of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September, 18-24, 2021.
Rosalina Rosales, 2, of Des Plaines leans in to plant a kiss on a bull frog and turn him into a handsome prince, but Jim Galeno of JG's Reptile Road Show pulls him away just in time during the Des Plaines Fall Fest at Lake Park Saturday, September 18, 2021d.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Carmen Colella drags a bag of Styrofoam pieces to the collection trailer after a donation at the drop-off site in the American Legion parking lot.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Many Paws Global Rescue and Baxter & Beasley doggy day care in Palatine have partnered to take in dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida. They took in 17 dogs on Sept. 9 and 18 more arrived Wednesday night. They want to raise awareness to find these pups their "forever" or foster homes. They will also host a benefit Oct. 3 at Durty Nellie's with all the adoptable pups. Here Jennifer Riordan, founder of Many Paws Global Rescue and her niece Keira Worthington, 7, of Palatine work with some of the rescue dogs Friday, September 24, 2021 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dumpling House cook, Angelika Adlowa prepares some fresh potato pancakes during the first day of the Long Grove Apple Fest Friday, September 24, 2021 in Long Grove.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A long line of cars stream from the Elgin High School parking lot during the second annual Mexican Independence Day Caravan Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Rian Baker, left, and Barrington's Jessica Horwath meet at the net during Tuesday's volleyball match in Palatine.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
William 'Blue' Knott is the starter at the gate for all the horse races at Arlington Park, having started in 1980. "Best job in America" is how William sums up his job adding that Arlington Park is the best place to work. William likes to stay connected to the crowd and answers questions from patrons about how their horse looked coming out of the gate.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Referee Brian Bruce and announcer Ron Bernardi count down the final seconds as they wait for Hattie the cow to do her business in the Cow Pie Moo-lette during Shermerfest at Village Green Park in Northbrook. She didn't leave a cow pie on the grid, so as per the rules, the position of her back right hoof was used to determine the winner.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Duck race announcer Scott Rose, of the Rotary Club calls for a "quack-quack!" from the crowd during Shermerfest at Village Green Park in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A 1955 Messerschmitt KR200 three-wheeled bubble car is displayed by Jim Golomb of Northfield, center, during Shermerfest at Village Green Park in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Maddie Park reacts to missing her putt on hole No. 4 at the Mid-Suburban League girls golf tournament at Highland Woods Golf Club in Hoffman Estates on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
