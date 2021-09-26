Bull frogs, cow pies, rescure dogs and race horses are all part of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September, 18-24, 2021.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Many Paws Global Rescue and Baxter & Beasley doggy day care in Palatine have partnered to take in dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida. They took in 17 dogs on Sept. 9 and 18 more arrived Wednesday night. They want to raise awareness to find these pups their "forever" or foster homes. They will also host a benefit Oct. 3 at Durty Nellie's with all the adoptable pups. Here Jennifer Riordan, founder of Many Paws Global Rescue and her niece Keira Worthington, 7, of Palatine work with some of the rescue dogs Friday, September 24, 2021 in Palatine.