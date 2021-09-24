Mount Prospect bids adieu to emergency water well

The Village of Mount Prospect is saying "au reservoir" to one of its emergency wells.

On Tuesday, the village board voted to cap Well No. 4 at 117 N. Waverly Place, which the village views as underperforming.

The board will spend up to $149,600 for Wisconsin-based Municipal Well and Pump to perform the work, which will involve removing the equipment, filling the well with gravel, and installing a cement cap.

The village has five deep wells it has maintained for a number of years. They function as a backup water supply to its primary supply of Lake Michigan water in the event that is interrupted.

Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said the wells are about 1,000 feet deep and reach the sandstone aquifer that once served as the village's primary source of drinking water. At one time, he said, there were as many as 15 wells that provided water to the community.

Dorsey said consultants advised the village to discontinue operation immediately.

The cost of replacing it could amount to $500,000, he said.

One of the factors in merely eliminating the pump was lower demand.

It has dropped from an average of 4.5 million gallons a day a decade ago to 3.4 million gallons, largely due to more efficient fixtures.

He said the village can meet average daily demand by using only two wells and maximum demand using three. That means it could close up another well in the future.

Dorsey said the village's goal is to develop a new interconnection with the Northwest Water Commission, which supplies water from Lake Michigan.

The only dissenting vote came from Trustee Augie Filippone, who called the decision premature and expressed concern that the village board has yet to make a decision on the future of the wells or a new interconnection.

"If we only have five active wells right now, and it takes two to meet average demand and three to meet full demand at max, in the event of a catastrophe or something of that sort you're probably looking at using all three at that point, if anyone that was grabbing toilet paper at the beginning of 2020 noticed."