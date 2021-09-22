Wauconda public works director resigns
Updated 9/22/2021 11:40 AM
Wauconda will be seeking a new public works director to replace Brad Fink, who has resigned.
The village board Monday approved a severance agreement with Fink, who joined the village in January 2013. Police Chief and interim village Administrator David Wermes did not comment on the circumstances, but said the separation, effective Sept. 9, was mutual.
Fink will receive $30,098 severance pay and the village will continue and pay for his family medical, dental and vision insurance through Nov. 30.
The search firm GovHR will provide an employee at $98 per hour until the position is filled. A job description is being prepared for posting, Wermes said.
