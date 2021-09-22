Schaumburg hosting Public Safety Open House Oct. 2

Schaumburg is inviting the public to attend its annual Public Safety Open House featuring interactive demonstrations and exhibits from the Schaumburg Fire and Police departments.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Fire Station 51, 950 W. Schaumburg Road, and the police station, 1000 W. Schaumburg Road.

In addition to meeting and interacting with first responders, the event offers the public the opportunity to learn more about the critical services provided by these departments. Activities will include vehicle extrication and police dog demonstrations, emergency vehicle and equipment displays and interactive experiences. There also will be informational booths and balloons, stickers, activity books and giveaways while supplies last.

Attendees are encouraged to "Stuff-A-Truck" by bringing nonperishable, non-expired food items for donation. All donations will benefit the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry. Donation participants will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a fire or police department home safety prize.

During the event, all current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines will be followed.

For more information, contact Paula Diaz at pdiaz@schaumburg.com at the police department, Michael Rons at mrons@schaumburg.com at the fire department, dial 311 in Schaumburg or call (847) 895-4500 outside of Schaumburg.