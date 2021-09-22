Naperville North classes to resume Thursday after bomb threat shuts school down Wednesday

An emailed bomb threat Wednesday morning forced the cancellation of classes and activities at Naperville North High School, but school officials said Thursday's schedule will proceed as normal after the Naperville Police Department determined the building is safe.

According to Naperville Unit District 203 Executive Director of Communications Alex Mayster, Naperville North Principal Stephanie Posey received the emailed threat and notified police. Working with the District 203 administrative team, students and staff members were removed from the building.

"Naperville 203 will be working with local authorities and federal agencies to determine the nature of the threat," Mayster said in the statement. "The investigation remains ongoing."

According to the police, area bomb squad personnel and bomb dogs searched the building and found no explosives. They request that anyone with information call (630) 420-6666 and ask for investigations.

With Naperville North closed for the day because of the threat and investigation, Naperville Central High School was used as the location for Naperville North parents to pick up students who needed to be relocated.