Hillary Clinton to promote new book in virtual event in Naperville

Hillary Clinton will participate in a virtual event next month at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville to promote the new novel she's written with Louise Penny, a political thriller titled "State of Terror."

Anderson's Bookshop announced the news as part of a series of appearance announcements for the coming weeks. While Penny has visited Anderson's Bookshop in the past to promote her Inspector Gamache series of books, the one-hour virtual appearance at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 will be the first for Clinton, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate.

Clinton and Penny will discuss the book with a moderator. Tickets are required to participate and can be purchased at stateofterrorandersons.eventcombo.com. The first 100 tickets will include a signed copy of the book.

Anderson's Bookshop also announced Ree Drummond, known as the Pioneer Woman, will make an appearance on Oct. 21 at Community Christian Church in Naperville to promote her new book, "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy." A busy fall book season also includes a virtual appearance by singer Trisha Yearwood, who will be promoting "Trisha's Kitchen" at noon on Oct. 2.