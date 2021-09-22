Glenview trustees host budget workshop series, discuss federal pandemic funds

Glenview will hold the second of three public 2022 budget workshops on 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Village Hall, 2500 E. Lake Ave.

The thrust of the meeting will be the village's operating budget, its Corporate Fund.

The first workshop was Sept. 13. The proposed zero-based 2022 budget is anticipated to have an operating surplus of $253,642, aided by slightly greater revenues than in 2021, according to the village.

The board tentatively set its Capital Improvement Program budget at $25.6 million with $15.4 million going to road construction and water and sewers, $1.47 million for road resurfacing, $3.22 million for stormwater projects and $5.51 million for design, streetscape and other projects.

The village also has accepted its share of American Rescue Plan Act funds, $6.4 million in two installments. The money must be budgeted by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

The federal government specified things municipalities how the funds can be spent; village staff members recommended targeting two of the approved categories -- water and sewer infrastructure and public sector revenue loss.

The recommendations included $2.7 million toward streetscape improvements on Glenview Road, from Washington Street to the railroad tracks, and on Harlem and Lehigh avenues from Dewes Street to Prairie Avenue. Also, $300,000 was recommended to support businesses.

The remainder of the ARPA funds, $3.4 million, were recommended to be used for lead service line replacement and an accelerated water main replacement plan.

The Sept. 13 meeting also addressed funding for nonprofit services, namely North Shore Senior Center, Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook, The Josselyn Center and Family Service Center.

Due to a higher demand on service providers coupled with their decreased ability to raise funds during the pandemic, village staff members recommended increasing funding in the budget by 3% to 7.5%. The prior budget dedicated $387,510 to the nonprofits; the recommendation for 2022 would be between $399,135 and $416,573.

The providers, however, applied for a total increase of 9.9%.

There will be a third workshop at 7 p.m. Oct. 28, and two public hearings: Nov. 16 on the 2021 tax levy and Dec. 7 on the 2022 budget and final 2021 tax levy consideration.