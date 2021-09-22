Bomb threat cancels classes at Naperville North

An emailed bomb threat Wednesday morning forced the cancellation of classes and activities at Naperville North High School.

School officials initially postponed the start of classes, but soon decided to cancel the entire day so the police could conduct an investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing, Naperville Unit District 203 officials said no further comment will be made at this time.

While many students were still at home at the time the threat was received, district officials said in a statement they "acted swiftly and decisively to remove all students and staff members from the building."

District officials said all students and staff members were safe, and Naperville Central High School was being used as the location for Naperville North parents to pick up their students.