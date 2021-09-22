Bartlett man sentenced to 15 years for 7-Eleven robbery

A Bartlett man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for a 2019 armed robbery, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

Alexzander Butchas, 24, of the 500 block of Foster Avenue, was arrested July 8, 2019, along with accomplice Jonathan Lopez, according to a news release.

Butchas and Lopez pleaded guilty to robbing the Bartlett 7-Eleven at 1500 S. Schick Road. The two stole $500 from the store's register and a pack of cigarettes, the news release said. Lopez was carrying a baseball bat.

Lopez was sentenced to 10 years.

Butchas must serve half his sentence before being eligble for parole, the release said.