Another bank robbery in Naperville

Another bank robbery has occurred in Naperville, this one at the BMO Harris Bank at 1795 South Washington Street.

According to a neighborhood notification from the city, a large police presence was reported Wednesday morning at the Hawthorne Square shopping mall. Police officials confirmed the robbery location as the BMO Harris Bank, but they did not immediately say if the incident was related to Tuesday's bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at 2644 Showplace Drive.

The suspect in Wednesday's bank robbery is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-6 with a slim build and wearing blue pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Five nearby elementary schools and Lincoln and Madison junior high schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to Naperville Unit District 203 officials, but police officials quickly ended the lockdown and allowed normal activities and pickups to occur.

Tuesday's robbery suspect was described as a Black male about 5-foot-9 and weighing 170 to 175 pounds, according to officials. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants with black stripes on the sides, light-colored shoes, dark gloves and a dark face covering.