Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Mount Prospect

A man was struck and killed by an SUV early Sunday morning while walking across Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect, police said Tuesday.

Mount Prospect police said officers called to the scene at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday arrived to find the man lying in the parkway along Algonquin Road near Linneman Road with serious injuries. The man, who police have not yet been able to identify, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck him stopped at the scene and its driver, a 58-year-old Des Plaines woman, was not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman's Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on Algonquin Road east of Linneman Road when it struck the man near 1449 E. Algonquin Road.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mount Prospect Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team, along with the assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the department at (847) 870-5656.