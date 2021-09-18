Lake in the Hills man accused of sexually abusing child, possessing child pornography

The Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center at 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock. Inset: Garrett M. Fuller (provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office). Courtesy of Shaw Media

An 18-year-old Lake in the Hills man is accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 13 and soliciting the child to send a sexually explicit video and photos of themselves.

Officers with the Lake in the Hills Police Department arrested Garrett M. Fuller at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday on charges of child pornography, possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, court records show.

Soliciting a child to appear in child pornography is a felony typically punishable by as many as 30 years in prison.

Fuller is accused in a three-count criminal complaint of encouraging the child on Sept. 12 to send sexually explicit photos and video to him. Fuller knew the child was younger than 13 years old at the time, according to the complaint.

The 18-year-old also is accused of having inappropriate physical contact with the child on Sept. 10, court records show.

Fuller remained at the McHenry County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond. He is expected to make a court appearance Monday with an attorney from the McHenry County Public Defender's Office.

Lake in the Hills police could not be reached Friday afternoon to provide further details about the investigation.