VFW will place memorial in Bloomingdale on Veterans Day

A photo rendering shows a new Veterans of Foreign Wars monument that will be unveiled on Nov. 11 in Bloomingdale. courtesy of Ed Aubin

The Veterans of Foreign Wars post serving Roselle, Bloomingdale and Medinah will unveil a monument in Bloomingdale honoring fallen veterans at a Veterans Day service on Nov. 11.

The marble monument is 8 feet wide and 4 feet high, weighing roughly 5,000 pounds. It will be located near a gazebo on Fairfield Way and Bloomingdale Road, next to the library and village hall. The monument will have a bald eagle on the front of it, the emblems of the six branches of the armed forces and a message honoring the sacrifice of men and women who died serving in the military.

The back of it will have a photo of a cemetery and a quote by Gen. George S. Patton saying: "It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived."

The VFW is fundraising for the monument. Lighting and flower landscaping around the monument will be provided by the village.

"This is a project they've been working on for a long time," Village President Franco Coladipietro said. "This is a great honor to give to our veterans."

Ed Aubin, Vietnam veteran and member of Bloomingdale VFW Post 7539, said the monument has cost about $30,000 so far. He said the village took a strong interest in the project.

"Our post thought it was time to see something more visible to recognize all the vets that have sacrificed for our country," Aubin said. "We're so excited and happy that so many people are pitching in."

The veteran's advocacy group will have people seeking donations door to door and from other businesses for the monument Saturday and Sunday. Those who wish to make a donation can go to vfw7539.org/meeting-highlights/veterans-memorial-donation or email Randy Winter at rdw727@aol.com.