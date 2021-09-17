Schaumburg cleaning, investigating graffiti on village signs

The graffiti-damaged gateway sign for the village of Schaumburg, Metra Commuter Station and Wintrust Field at the intersection of Springinsguth and Irving Park roads as it appeared before its initial Thursday evening cleanup. Courtesy of Christopher Maurer

Two village of Schaumburg signs near the intersection of Springinsguth and Irving Park roads were damaged by spray-painted graffiti but substantially cleaned up by late Thursday.

"We do try to respond to that as soon as we can," said Allison Albrecht, the village's director of communications and outreach. "From time to time, we do receive graffiti complaints."

One was a metal sign on a post damaged with apparently random paint markings. The other was a larger gateway sign for the village of Schaumburg, the Metra commuter station and Wintrust Field that had the slogan "We will not comply" crudely written on it.

Though the words were quickly removed from the village property, the engineering and public works department has some more touch-up work to do there next week, Albrecht said.

A total cost estimate for the damage cleanup had not yet been determined Friday, she added.

Schaumburg Police Sgt. Karen McCartney said that at this point the damage itself, rather than interpreting the meaning of the written slogan, is the main focus of the department's investigation.

"Schaumburg takes this damage very seriously," McCartney said. "We're looking into it."