Pool wiring suspected cause of Streamwood house fire

No injuries were reported in a house fire Thursday evening in Streamwood that caused roughly $250,000 in damages. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Firefighters rush to battle a Thursday night blaze at a home on the 1800 block of Williamsburg Drive in Streamwood. Courtesy of Streamwood Fire Department

Fire Thursday night caused significant damage to a home on the 1800 block Williamsburg Drive in Streamwood. Courtesy of Pawel Podgorski

No one was injured Thursday in a Streamwood house fire that officials believe was sparked by pool equipment wiring under a wood deck.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Williamsburg Drive at 7:20 p.m. for reports of fire showing at the two-story, single-family house near the border with Schaumburg.

Firefighters from both Streamwood and Schaumburg responded, encountering heavy fire in the back of the house that had spread from the deck, Streamwood fire officials said.

Firefighters from five other neighboring departments assisted at the scene as well.

Residents of the home were able to escape unharmed.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival, fire officials said. Firefighters remained on the scene for an additional three hours performing salvage operations and checking for any hot spots.

The fire spread into the home and into the attic, causing significant damage, fire officials said.

Investigators believe the fire started under the deck, possibly from electrical wires leading to pool equipment, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

The house was deemed uninhabitable.