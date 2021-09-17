Chicago man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend near West Chicago

A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint near West Chicago.

Regino Cazares, 49, of the 6900 block of West Grand Avenue, also is charged with domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic violence, according to DuPage County court records.

The charges allege that at 10 p.m. Sept. 10 Cazares approached the 37-year-old woman, showed a handgun, forced her to get in the passenger's seat and started driving the car. He hit her in the forehead with the gun, according to the charges, which also say he threw her cellphone out a window.

The DuPage County sheriff's office reported that the woman, fearing for her life, got out of the car while it was moving and that she was severely injured.

In a request for an order of protection the woman filed Wednesday, she wrote that she was sitting in her car when Cazares approached it, displaying a handgun and forcing her to climb into the passenger's seat. He drove toward Roosevelt Road, she wrote, saying things such as "I will show you what a real man does" and threatening her with torture.

She got out of the car while it was moving and ended up rolling into a ditch. She said she required emergency surgery for an injured hip.